Eleanor A. Chesterman
1926 - 2020
Eleanor A. Chesterman
July 8, 1926 - September 24, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Our beloved mother, Eleanor Anne Chesterman, was called peacefully to heaven on September 24, 2020, in Alamo, California at the age of 94.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Ann, Don (Su), Dave (Sandra), Patricia (Mike), and Carolyn; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, son, Paul, grand-daughter, Kristina, and son-in-law, Frank Steele.
Eleanor was born on July 8, 1926, in San Francisco, California, to Leslie and Regina Geib. Eleanor married Charles Chesterman in 1947, and together they raised 6 children. Eleanor was a faith-filled woman who dedicated her life to her family, volunteering at church and serving the poor. She lived life with enthusiasm and always had a positive attitude. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America for 35 years and Inner Wheel Club of Niles-Fremont for 33 years.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Joseph Parish, 43148 Mission Blvd. Fremont, CA 94539.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Joseph Parish, 43148 Mission Blvd. Fremont, CA 94539.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with family.


View the online memorial for Eleanor A. Chesterman



Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
