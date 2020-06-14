Eleanor BacaJanuary 29, 1935 - June 10, 2020Resident of Fremont, CA.Eleanor (Elie) Baca, 85 of Fremont, passed away June 10, 2020, surrounded by her children and loving family. Eleanor was born January 29, 1935 in Denver Colorado to Louis and Frances Martinez. She is survived by her children: Arlene (Jim), David, Glen (Kristy), Annette, Lisa (Bryan) Diane. 13 Grandchildren and 14 Great grandchildren. Daughter in law Yvonne Denison and Son in law Danny Garcia. Preceded by: Husband Ernesto, Son Roy, daughter in law Jo Ann, Parents Louis and Frances Martinez, Brothers: Lawrence, Louis, Ernie, Sisters: Helen, Beatrice, Delores, Rita and Ron Hogan.Eleanor married her love in 1955, and moved to Fremont in 1962 where they raised their family and have resided ever since. Eleanor worked for Canteen at General Motors and Aramark at NUMMI. Eleanor took a break from working to take care of her mother. She decided to go back to work when Kohl's was opening in Pacific Commons and worked until the age of 80. Eleanor loved her family and looked forward to family gatherings. She enjoyed going camping every year at Big Basin and looked forward to Sunday night Bingo at Kirby's Sports Bar. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, she looked forward to their visits. A family service will be held.