Eleanor D. Medeiros
February 25, 1926 - November 22, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Eleanor Doris Medeiros, Born – February 25th, 1926 - Passed away-November 21st, 2019. She was 93 years old. Eleanor is survived by her husband Eugene Medeiros, her daughters; Joyce Medeiros and the late Yvonne Kolb. Grandaughter; Kimberly Barnes, (Eric) and Great Grand children Sarah, David and Noah of Idaho. Sister-in-Law Bobbie Smith along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Santos Robinson Mortuary,160 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro, CA. Starting on December 9th with Visitation from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and a Rosary beginning at 7:00 P.M. December 10th, Christian mass held at St Felicitas church at 1662 Manor Blvd., San Leandro, CA at 9:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA. at 1:00 P.M.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019