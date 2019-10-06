East Bay Times Obituaries
Eleanor M. Bisso


1910 - 2019
Eleanor M. Bisso
Oct. 8, 1910 - Sept. 28, 2019
Resident of Concord
Eleanor Marcella Bisso, A native and lifelong resident of Concord, entered into rest September 28, 2019 at the age of 108.
Eleanor is survived by nieces Judith Clemens of Michigan and Joann Jones of Eureka, CA; grandnephew Derek Clemens of Nevada and grandniece Michelle Halgren of Michigan. She is also survived by two great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew.
At Eleanor's request there will be no services.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
