Eleanor Marie Guadagno
Jan. 12, 1925 - April 6, 2020
Resident of Antioch
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved mother Eleanor Marie Galli Guadagno who died unexpectedly on April 6, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on January 12, 1925 in San Francisco. She was the oldest child of Albert and Louise Galli. She lived with her grandparents Giuseppe and Mary Baldocchi in San Anselmo and Antioch. She graduated from Antioch High School. She married Ralph "Sharkey" Guadagno in March 1944. She worked at the Army Mail Depot in Tracy, while her husband was serving in the Army on the European Front.
Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, traveling, watching sports and going to Dodger baseball games, walking with her neighborhood friends, volunteering at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop when in Fresno.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Sharlene Dunbar and her husband Joe, her son Gary Guadagno, her daughter Francine Mercado and her husband Bill, her six granddaughters and her twelve great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings and her only grandson Jeremy Guadagno.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
The family would appreciate donations to a .
