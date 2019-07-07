Eleanor May Casey

May 30, 1930 - June 2, 2019

Resident of San Ramon

Eleanor passed away peacefully June 2nd, 2019. Ele spent the first 26 years of her life in Great Falls, Montana, born to James H. and Viola M. Olds. Here, she graduated high school and worked at J.C. Penny. As an avid figure skater, she was crowned Montana Ice Princess in 1947. She was attending a high school football game her sophomore year, when one player caught her eye! That player became the love of her life, William J. Casey (predeceased 1998) and were married in 1950. Moving several places after Great Falls, Bill and Ele eventually lived 12 years in Denver, Co., continuing to raise their 3 children. In 1972, they relocated to their current San Ramon home.

Primarily a homemaker, Ele loved socializing in all her activities of life. Whether traveling, cooking, baking, playing bridge, bowling, camping, skiing, or working part time with Avon and American Greetings. As a founding parishioner to St. Joan of Arc, Ele loved volunteering for her church, mainly as collection counter. She was an active Social Bug being with her family, neighbors, friends, and of course her daily Coffee Buddies. In addition to 47 years of marriage to Bill, her life revolved around her loving children with special attention to her grand and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Nkara, son Brian (Judy) with granddaughters Nicole and Brittany, son William (Linda) with granddaughters Sarah (Bryan) and Jennifer, and great grandchildren Riley and Lavi. Ele was appreciative and thankful for all who touched her life and she will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family are invited to a Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, on Friday July 12 at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Parish Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial contribution to St. Joan of Arc Church in memory of Eleanor Casey.





View the online memorial for Eleanor May Casey Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019