Eleanor (Peyovich) Merrick
April 13, 1935 - November 11, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
For 85 years Eleanor (Elle) Merrick lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and Catholic.
Born in Jackson, California, Eleanor is survived by her brothers, Milo and John Peyovich, her children; Lisa, Kevin Jr., Wendy (Howard), Judy (Bernard), Shannon, Kelly, Sean (Cheryl), Dan (Kim),as well as her grandchildren; Kyle, Jesse, Cassie, Patrick, Sarah, Carson and Chase and her great grandson Cameron.
In 1955, Elle graduated with a degree in nursing from Samuel Merritt Nursing School. She had a brief career as a nurse where she met many lifelong friends.
After moving from Pleasant Hill, CA to Alamo, CA, in 1963, Elle's career took a back seat to raising 8 children and somehow, she still managed to play social tennis on Saturday mornings. Elle and her husband Kevin were highly active in coaching softball for their daughters. Elle was an active volunteer at Rancho Romero School in the library and with the PTA. Later on she performed bookkeeping for 15 years at Richard's Arts and Crafts and also for Cuny's Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farms.
Elle loved crossword puzzles and was borderline expert at it. She loved Bay Area Sports, especially the Golden State Warriors. Another guilty pleasure was to play board games, card games and video games with the grandkids. She genuinely loved her family.
She was a regular at the Alamo Safeway for 5+ decades making daily trips to feed her brood.
Elle passed quietly on November 11, 2020 in the presence of her family and is now in the company of her beloved husband Kevin and other loved ones who passed before her.
The Family would like to thank Hospice of East Bay for taking such good care of her in her final days.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Donations to Hospice would be greatly appreciated. https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/development/donations View the online memorial for Eleanor (Peyovich) Merrick