Mom was born at home on Jones Street in Martinez, delivered by Dr. Merrithew. She grew up amid an extended, close knit family of Volpis and Ferrarinis and was a lifelong Martinez resident except for time spent at her parents' ranch on the summit of Spring Mountain in St. Helena.

She graduated from Alhambra High School in 1937. She was student body secretary, and the 1937 Torch predicted correctly that her professional destiny was to be a "private secretary." Following high school, she worked for local title companies, for Judge A.F. Bray, and briefly for Shell Oil. Following World War II, she married William Buchanan, her husband of sixty years, and had two daughters, Candace and Cynthia.

Mom was a fluent Italian speaker, a stellar cook, gardener, and seamstress, and a formidable mother. She inherited her familial abilities and expertise from her own mother, Adele Volpi, and her firmly held opinions and sharp tongue from her father, Charles Volpi.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Leonard Volpi. She leaves her daughters, her granddaughter, Veronica, and son-in-law Stephen. XOXOXO





