Elena Benakis Straub
March 24, 1967 - October 17, 2020
Resident of Orinda, CA
Like a shooting star, her bright light is gone too soon.
Preceded in death by her beloved father, Gus Benakis, and grandmother, Ariadne Benakis. Survived by her children, the lights of her life, Roenigk (18), Carson (16), and Hudson(14) Straub, of Orinda, Ca. Her mother, Jo Benakis, and sister, Stephanie Benakis Condon (John), and nephews, Jake and Ben Condon.
Elena was very loved by many dear family and friends who are deeply saddened with her passing.
Elena passed away unexpectedly and life will never be the same without her. She made everything better. She added her special spice, her unique flair, and her infectious spunk to every meal she prepared, every game she attended, and everything and everyone she touched. Elena loves her kids immeasurably, and love never dies. Elena will be so missed because she deeply loved the color purple, she found such huge joy when something tasted just right, and she watched any sport, concert, show or movie, with the enthusiasm of a superfan. Elena was a gigantic presence in a petite body, and she always bounced along to the beat. She had the loudest cheer, the best ideas, and the biggest heart.
Elena will live on in her beloved children who are already such fine young men. We will see her in their brilliance, their tenderness, and their affinity to love big.
Elena spent much of her childhood in Braemar Arena, loving every aspect of figure skating. She graduated from Edina High School in 1985, and graduated from the University of Colorado - Boulder in 1989. Elena travelled the world on Semester at Sea, and her love of adventure, and the desire to explore, brought her to all corners of the globe throughout her life. Elena found her calling with event planning, where her energy, organizational skills, creativity, and ability to connect with people were the perfect fit. She married while living in New York, then moved to Ca where she had 3 amazing sons.
Elena was super involved, and continually contributed in really special ways to every classroom at every school the boys attended, to every team they played on, and with every interest they pursued.
She was the mom who climbed the mountain, and jumped off the roof into the pool with her kids.
Elena will be so incredibly missed, so deeply, by so many. May her memory be eternal.
Funeral is Friday November 6, 1:00, St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave South, Minneapolis MN. Celebration after the service 3:00-5:00 location tbd.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made to ASPCA or White Pony Express. Washburn-McReavy.com
~ Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 View the online memorial for Elena Benakis Straub