Elena McKinnon
May 9, 1927 - June 13, 2019
Antioch, CA
Elena McKinnon, age 92, of Antioch CA, passed away on June 13, 2019.
Elena was Born on May 9, 1927 in Henryetta Oklahoma and moved to Brentwood California in 1937. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1944. She worked for the Hickmont Cannery for 2 years and later retired from Crown Zellerbach (Gaylord) after a 33-year career.
Elena is preceded in death by Parents Bailey and Vera Harrison, Brother Dallas Harrison and Sister Georgia Hemrich.
Elena is survived by 4 Daughters Toni Marie Morris, Maureen Gay Bettis (Danny), Doreen Kay Nunez (Joe), Stephanie Ann Thomas (Greg). 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great- Great Grandchild. She was devoted to her family and will be sorely missed. She will stay in our hearts forever.
A burial service will be held on July 26 @ 1:30pm at Oak View Cemetery in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019