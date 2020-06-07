Elenor Marie MulkeyOctober 4,1924 - April 9, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.Elenor was born to Anna Myrtle Glass and Ferdinand Mathew Roth in Stockton, California, the second of three daughters. Ellie graduated from Stockton High School in 1942. She then studied art at Stockton Junior College, later transferring to UC Berkeley, graduating with a degree in microbiology in 1947. After graduation, Ellie married Robert Gordon Mulkey and began her career as a technologist at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton where she later gave birth to twins, "the boys". The family then moved to San Francisco before settling in Berkeley where Ellie continued on her career path at Merritt Hospital, Oakland. The family moved to Concord in 1956 and their third child, a daughter, was born soon after. Ellie continued her professional career at Mt Diablo Hospital as a laboratory technologist and rose to become the supervisor of the "Bac T" department until her retirement in 1987.Ellie enjoyed the outdoors. She joined a neighborhood bicycle club, known as the Pedal Pushers, shortly after moving to Concord. She also enjoyed playing social bridge and was an avid "birder", traveling around California as well as other countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador and Kenya, with her birding companions. Ellie volunteered at the Markham Nature Park and Arboretum, spending many pleasant hours planting and caring for the gardens. Ellie also volunteered with the Diablo Valley Literacy Council teaching English as a second language and served as secretary, and helped publish the news letter and organize ice cream socials.Ellie was a very special, amazing, independent and, sometimes, stubborn individual. We love her and will miss her. Ellie was predeceased by her younger sister, Doris Musfelt. Ellie is survived by her sister, Adelia Sabiston; children, Alan (Patricia) and Jerry (Sandi) Mulkey, and Cheryl Mulkey-Zeran (Darrell); grandchildren, Scott Mulkey (Gina), TaraLynne Mulkey-Smith (Bryan), Zane Zeran and Sinéad McBrien-Mulkey; great grandchild, Hunter Smith; nephews Stuart (Clarene) and Duane (Lynh) Musfelt and Jeff Mead; nieces Sara Holman, Ann Sampson, Marci Nunez, Kathy Karavidas (Ted), and Janice Leyland (Daniel).