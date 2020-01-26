Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Elgin Lee


1936 - 2020
Elgin Lee Obituary
Elgin Lee
Johnson
Resident of Concord
Elgin passed away Jan. 21 , 2020 due to complications from a stroke in 2018.
Elgin was born in Henrietta TX Oct. 15 , 1936. He was 83 when he passed away. Elgin is survived by his daughter Tammie and son in-law Keith Whiteley, son Johnny Johnson, Granddaughters Tawnie Fibush and Mindi Fink and 3 Great Grandchildren. Nieces Nadine Mucci, Andrea McCoy, Debbie Dillion, Nephews Robert Anderson and Fred Beeman. Elgin will be missed and will always be a hero to his daughter Tammie and family. He was a Military Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He will be laid to rest on Jan 30. 2020 at 11am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.


View the online memorial for Elgin Lee
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
