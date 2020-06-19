Elias B. PalominoJuly 23, 1930 - June 11, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CA.Elias B. Palomino, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Elias was born in Shafter, Texas. He came to Pittsburg, California in 1945. He worked at La Aurora Market as a butcher before working at U.S. Steel/USS-Posco where he retired after 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, working on home projects, spending time with his family and reminiscing about his childhood in Texas.Elias is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Esperanza; children Mario Palomino, Martha Hernandez, Suzanne (Tomas) Perez; grandchildren Schmille (Mike) Watkins, Michael (Jessica) Messer, Alyssa (Luis) Duran, Rachelle (Juan) Banales; great-grandson Brayden Watkins. He is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Ann Messer.Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a funeral service at 12:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch at 1:30pm.