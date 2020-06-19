Elias B. Palomino
1930 - 2020
Elias B. Palomino
July 23, 1930 - June 11, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA.
Elias B. Palomino, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Elias was born in Shafter, Texas. He came to Pittsburg, California in 1945. He worked at La Aurora Market as a butcher before working at U.S. Steel/USS-Posco where he retired after 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, working on home projects, spending time with his family and reminiscing about his childhood in Texas.
Elias is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Esperanza; children Mario Palomino, Martha Hernandez, Suzanne (Tomas) Perez; grandchildren Schmille (Mike) Watkins, Michael (Jessica) Messer, Alyssa (Luis) Duran, Rachelle (Juan) Banales; great-grandson Brayden Watkins. He is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Ann Messer.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a funeral service at 12:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch at 1:30pm.


View the online memorial for Elias B. Palomino



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
JUN
22
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
JUN
22
Committal
01:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 17, 2020
GODBLESS YOU UNCLE ELIAS WE ARE GONNA MISS YOU VERY MUCH.
Patrick Tarango
Family
June 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss palomino family
Dino Tafoya
Friend
