Elijah Montenegro


2018 - 2019
Elijah Montenegro Obituary
Elijah Montenegro
June 18, 2018 - Nov. 3, 2019
Fremont
Elijah was the son of Eva Delgadillo and Micheal Montenegro. He was born with a rare genetic disorder which drastically shortened his lifespan. He was taken from us too soon; but life is about more than longevity. Elijah enjoyed every minute of his life. He glowed with happiness to be here in the world. He talked to everyone he met; and did not lose patience if they didn't understand baby talk. Elijah blossomed in water. He would smile and laugh every time his parents took him into a bathtub or swimming pool. Elijah was a master of the art of loving and being loved; and this is what makes life worthwhile. He will be fondly remembered by his parents, brothers, and other relatives and friends. None of us will ever forget the love and joy he brought to us. He will forever have a place in our hearts.
Funeral Service Nov 23, 2019. 10:00AM to 11:00AM Chapel of the Chimes: 32992 Mission Blvd, Hayward CA


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
