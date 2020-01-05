|
Elinor
Barber Young McLaughlin
Sept. 23, 1924 - Sept. 25, 2019
San Jose
Elinor, known to many as Ellie, was born in Sacramento to parents Dorothy Calef and Graham Barber. She was an only child, raised in her early years in Sacramento. She moved to Livermore to attend Livermore High, graduating in 1942. She went on to graduate from UC Berkeley in 1946. On Jan. 19, 1949, she married James A. Young. She is survived by three children, John, Livermore, Alexander (Sandy), and Christina Young Torres, San Jose, 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren, and a cousin, John A. Strait, Seattle, WA. Elinor spent her career at General Electric, Nuclear Energy Division, Valecitos site. On Aug. 6, 1977, she married Thomas V. McLaughlin. They moved to San Jose, where she lived the rest of her life. She was very active in her bridge club, Welcome Wagon #3, and Holy Spirit Church.
Memorial service to be held on Sat., Jan 18, 2020, 11am, Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond Ave., San Jose, CA, In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 1700 Owens St., San Francisco, CA 94158 or donate online: http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Ellie_McLaughlin
