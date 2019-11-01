Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Community Center
320 Civic Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth Brown Obituary
Elisabeth Brown
1980 ~ 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill, California
Elisabeth Ann Brown (Herschberger) passed away on October 28 after a 2 ½ year battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Marcus; children, Flora, Camille, and Elijah; parents, Mary and Peter; brother, Michael; and sister, Elena. Elisabeth was from Akron, Ohio, where she grew up in a loving, German-American family, which she always cherished. She had many talents. She played piano. Her news stories were published. She wrote two novels. She was a gifted artist in paint and pen, among other media. She became prolific in her last years, making hundreds of drawings, many of which are on Instagram @eab.arts. Elisabeth hoped her art would help others cope with life's illnesses, pains, and uncertainties. Cooking was her other favorite pastime. She learned from her grandmother and mom and rarely followed a recipe, instead cooking from memory, taste, feel, and inspiration. Elisabeth's pursuits were never for the sake of recognition or praise. She knew only how to give and love. Above all else, she loved her children, husband, and family. In recent years, she opened her love to all, even strangers in the checkout aisle. Elisabeth lived fully, creatively, honestly, and bravely. We miss her so much but know that she lives on in her kids, all who knew her, and the "billion points of light," as she would say. She is now with her Omas, Ottas, and Uncle, laughing, dancing, and munching Zerrissene Hosen. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, 4:00 p.m., Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive.


View the online memorial for Elisabeth Brown
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -