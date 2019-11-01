|
|
Elisabeth Brown
1980 ~ 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill, California
Elisabeth Ann Brown (Herschberger) passed away on October 28 after a 2 ½ year battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Marcus; children, Flora, Camille, and Elijah; parents, Mary and Peter; brother, Michael; and sister, Elena. Elisabeth was from Akron, Ohio, where she grew up in a loving, German-American family, which she always cherished. She had many talents. She played piano. Her news stories were published. She wrote two novels. She was a gifted artist in paint and pen, among other media. She became prolific in her last years, making hundreds of drawings, many of which are on Instagram @eab.arts. Elisabeth hoped her art would help others cope with life's illnesses, pains, and uncertainties. Cooking was her other favorite pastime. She learned from her grandmother and mom and rarely followed a recipe, instead cooking from memory, taste, feel, and inspiration. Elisabeth's pursuits were never for the sake of recognition or praise. She knew only how to give and love. Above all else, she loved her children, husband, and family. In recent years, she opened her love to all, even strangers in the checkout aisle. Elisabeth lived fully, creatively, honestly, and bravely. We miss her so much but know that she lives on in her kids, all who knew her, and the "billion points of light," as she would say. She is now with her Omas, Ottas, and Uncle, laughing, dancing, and munching Zerrissene Hosen. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, 4:00 p.m., Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019