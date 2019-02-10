Eliseo A. Allen

November 6, 1947 ~ January 23, 2019

Resident of Martinez, California

My name is Eliseo Alfar Allen (aka) "Lee", Lala & Butch. I was born in Cavite City, PI to John W. Allen & Francisca M. Allen. I'm the oldest of 5 siblings, Ludi Hedrick(John), Kerry Allen, Eva A. Davis(Steve), Edward Allen(Elsie) & Amparro Allen(Michael). We lived in Virginia Beach, Panama & Hawaii. As a young boy, I fished in many creeks, rivers, bays & oceans. After graduation from Radford High School, HI, I wanted to attend medical school, but Uncle Sam said, "I WANT YOU", so I joined the Navy. I was stationed in Long Beach. I did two tours in Vietnam. I am a very proud Veteran. I have two children, Christopher & Karen Allen (Jesse). In the Navy my career was a computer analyst. I worked for the Government at Unisys Corp., Sunnyvale for 12 yrs. I then worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Petaluma, as a machine technician. I retired in 2014. In 1995, I met & married a spiky haired blondie, Lynnette Lakeman. She likes football, fishing & gambling, "OH YA BABY" I knew she was the one. We spent 24 exciting years. We had the "Best of the Best" together. My bonus children, Jim Lakeman(Rocky), Diana Lakeman & Stephanie Lowery(Anthony). I have 10 grandchildren. I belonged to Concord Moose Lodge 567; Concord Elks Lodge 1994; Druides, Martinez Club & McAvoy's Yacht Club; Concord Bocce League & several Golf Club Assoc. My greatest passions were my boat, "The Rusty Hook" & my love for the game of golf. "ALOHA & MAHALO!"

Please join us for Lee's Services and Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 17th, 2019 @ 12:30pm at the Martinez Yacht Club, 111 Tarentino Dr., Martinez, 94553 In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The First Tee of Contra Costa, 2290 Diamond Blvd, Suite 203, Concord, 94520 and Kaiser Hospice, 200 Muir Rd., Martinez, 94553.





