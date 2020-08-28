Elizabeth A. TroiaJanuary 19, 1914 – August 14, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAElizabeth A. Troia passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the age of 106. She was born on January 19, 1914, in Antioch, CA to Julio and Pia Del Rosso. She married Horace J. Troia on October 15,1933 and they raised their family in Pittsburg, CA.Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her devoted daughters Marianne Blau and Norine (Tom) Seeno; three granddaughters: Lisa (Bennie) Orozco, Stephanie (Clyde) Miles, and Suzanne (Robert) Knoll; 4 great-grandchildren: Ashley Miles, Brittany Knoll, Robbie Knoll, and Brandon Miles; and numerous nieces and nephews.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Horace Troia on May 31, 2004. Also preceded in death by her son-in law: John Blau; 4 sisters: Mary, Chris, Josephine, and Edith; 2 brothers: Frank and Alfred; and her parents: Julio and Pia.Elizabeth will be remembered most for her Love of Family. She was a proud grandmother and would do whatever she could for her grandchildren without hesitation. Family dinners were special, and she enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. Her traditional Italian recipes are treasured by her children and grandchildren. Her granddaughters loved spending time with "Nonni." She patiently taught them to cook, crochet, embroider, and read. She was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.Elizabeth was a faith-filled member of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg.A special thank you for the loving care Elizabeth received from the team at Stonebrook Healthcare Center in Concord. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral mass and interment was private.