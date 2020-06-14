Elizabeth Agnes Wetherford
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Agnes Wetherford
Nov. 15, 1932 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA.
Elizabeth Wetherford passed away peacefully in her sleep May 28, 2020. A San Francisco Native born Nov 1932 and is survived by her two sons Ron and Brian. Also 3 lovely granddaughters Nicole, Alisha and Tiffany along with siblings Bill Meyerhoff Sr and sister Marion Bullard.
A devout Catholic and loyal to her San Francisco Giants. She will rest in peace at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Lafayette Ca. along with her mother and our grandmother Mary.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
