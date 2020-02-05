|
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Lake Martell
Resident of Walnut Creek
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Lake Martell passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Oliver and Fay Lake. Her family moved to Oregon in 1945, where attended Washington High School and Lewis and Clark College. She received her degree in elementary education. Betty served in the U.S. Air Force for a short period of time. At Lewis and Clark, she was an active student. She served in the student government, was a cheerleader, and a May Fete Princess. She met her future husband, Bill, in government class. She taught at Pleasant Hill Elementary, Walnut Acres Elementary and finished her career at Foothill Middle School. Betty was a dance and sports enthusiast. She taught dance for the Concord Recreational Department. She attended 5 Olympic games with husband/coach Bill. Betty personified the positive, forward-looking, cheerful personality of a true Olympian.
She is survived by her husband Bill, her son Peter Kevin, daughters Kimberley Martell and Kristin Celesia (Jon), grandchildren Jazmine (Edan) Rubin, Landon Haynes, Brianna (Justin) Simonin, and great- grandchildren Sivan and Emmett Rubin.
The family invites all of Betty's friends to come and celebrate her life with them on Saturday, February 15th at 12:00p.m. at Boundary Oaks Golf Course in Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020