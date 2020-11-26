1/1
Elizabeth Ann Leite
1946 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Leite
March 1946 - Sept. 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Elizabeth Ann Leite passed away peacefully on September 15 after years of living with leukemia. Musical and creative, she was a poet, memoirist, fabric artist, and author of Simply Beautiful: Living with the Earth in Mind (1980). Beauty was her guide. She loved the earth and its creatures, especially birds, seals, the ocean, and her garden. A deep believer in the power of education, Elizabeth graduated Phi Beta Kappa from U.C. Berkeley and later completed an MA in sociolinguistics at San Francisco State University. She taught English as a Second Language for many years in the Mt. Diablo School District. She was kind, open-hearted, and generous with all she met. She is survived by her husband Daliel Leite, mother-in-law Nancy Leite (both of Walnut Creek), son Adam and daughter-in-law Emily, daughter Naomi and son-in-law Jason, grandsons Abraham and Jonathan, and a wide circle of family and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to the Marine Mammal Center, Sausalito, CA.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth Ann Leite

Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
