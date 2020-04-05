|
Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Lightstone
May 28, 1954 - March 30, 2020
Longtime Resident of Alameda
Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Lightstone, a longtime resident of Alameda, CA died suddenly on Monday March 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. Liz was the daughter of the late John H. and Mary Elizabeth Lightstone from Coffeyville, Kansas and the wife of the late Rodney Mariani from Alameda. Liz, born in 1954, graduated Coffeyville High School and the University of Kansas where she became an avid Kansas Jayhawk basketball fan.
After graduation, Liz was venturesome and headed to San Francisco where she got her first job with an importing company. She eventually joined Gumps, a legendary upscale retailer in the heart of San Francisco. Liz retired from Gumps after thirty years as the vice president merchandising. Liz then joined a friend, Sandra Jordan, at Sandra Jordan Prima Alpaca, to help grow the new business. Liz and Sandra became close friends and traveling companions for business and pleasure.
Liz met her late husband, Rodney Mariani, in Alameda and they were married for 30 years. The two of them were quite a pair as they enjoyed sailing in San Francisco bay and up to the Delta, traveling, scuba diving and enjoying life to the fullest with family and friends.
Liz had a large family with four brothers, their wives, nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. The Lightstone clan made a point of getting together as often as possible. The family, along with special friends, have provided wonderful love and support to Liz over the past year.
Liz is survived by her brothers Larry (Fran) of Manchester, MO; Bob (Carol) of Solomons, MD; Bill (Carol) of Carbondale, CO and Steve (Terry) of Kansas City, MO. and the many extended family members, and her beloved poodle Henry, who were the love of her life.
A celebration of Liz's life will be announced at a future date. For further information please call. Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020