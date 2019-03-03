Elizabeth Ann Mabanglo

March 3, 1953 - February 18, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Elizabeth is predeceased by her father, Fredrick; father-in-law, Elpidio; and sister-in-law, Remy. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Angelique (husband, Christopher); mother, Ida; her mother-in-law, Brigida; her sisters, Patricia (husband, Lawrence) and Sandra (husband, Terry); her brothers, Maurice (wife, Andi), Brian (wife, SuSu), Fred (wife, Teresa); brothers-in-law, Edward (wife, Jonny), Jesse (wife, Eyde), George, John (wife, Colleen), Michael (wife, Gretchen), Peter (wife, Clara), Anthony; her nieces, Yolanda (husband, Robert), Melissa (husband, Lorenz), Lauren (husband, Bryan), Lisa (husband, Ryan), Lilly, Jessica, Maya, Michelle, Mary and Victoria; her nephews, Steven (wife, Anne), Christopher, Cody (wife, Jess), Michael, Jacob, Edward Paul, Kai, Noa, Jaxon; and her great nephews and nieces, Cameron, Samantha, Jackson, Liam, Grayson, Eric, Grace, Aria, and Kade. Her hobbies include art, especially watercolor, drawing, ceramics, and stained glass; traveling; her dedicated dog, Tommy; walking; reading; enjoying nature; and photography. She worked 9 years in the biomedical engineering field, followed by 27 years within the clinical/medical and biopharmaceutical field at Merris Labratories, Alza, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and Genentech, where she was to retire from in a few weeks. She was a devout Catholic who helped start the Holy Spirit Catholic Church prayer group ministry and served as a minister for the sick. Her services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, with public viewing beginning at 5pm followed by Vigil and Rosary at 6:30pm (Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536). Her Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10am at St. James Apostle Catholic Church (34700 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94555), with her burial following the Mass at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544).





