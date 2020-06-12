Elizabeth Anne (Lizzie) RedfieldJanuary 3, 1962 - May 4, 2020Resident of Gualala, CA.Liz passed on May 4th after fighting a 5-year battle with cancer. She is now with her brother Raymond Redfield and father Melvin Redfield, also her grandparents, uncles, and her four-legged faithful companion, Orsen Wells. She is survived by her parents Wilmetta and Bill Silva of Antioch, Sister Janet (Terry) Davis of Antioch, nephews Jordan Davis of Concord, Jacob Davis of Antioch, niece Megan (Joseph) Warren-Redfield and nephew Cyrus of Portland, Oregon. Also brothers Frank (Holly) Silva of Sonora CA, Joseph (Melissa) Silva of Reno, NV, Anthony (Kristina) Silva of Ripon CA, and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Liz also leaves behind many dear close friends.Liz was raised in Antioch, went to Bidwell Elementary School, Antioch Junior High, and graduated from Antioch High in 1980. She was active in sports, basketball, softball, and volleyball. Liz worked for Safeway for 25 years. She moved to Gualala to work for the Gualala Art Center. She also worked for 2 radio stations, KTID and KGUA. Her show "The Lizzard's Lounge" was enjoyed by many, and will be greatly missed. She also worked for Gualala Super Market.Liz loved the outdoors, long hikes on the coastal bluffs and beaches, playing tennis and camping. She also loved music, especially "The Grateful Dead", and going to their concerts with her friends.We would like to thank her dear friends Harmony and David Susala (Sus) for all they did for Liz, all the doctor's appointments, hospital stays that you sat with her and took her to. A thank you to her close friend Nola Noriega, and to all her friends that helped take care of her over the years, and a special thank you to Janet and Terry Davis and to Hospice East Bay for their help and loving care during her final days.No services are planned at this time. There will be memorials in Gualala & Antioch when the quarantine is over.Donations may be made to her favorite charities:Hospice E-Bay 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill CA 94523;B. Bryan Preserve 130 Riverside Dr, Point Arena CA 95468 or Gualala Art Center, P.O. Box 244, Gualala, CA 95445 or KGUA, 39108 Ocean Dr., Gualala, CA 95445.