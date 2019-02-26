|
Elizabeth Aynesworth
Jul. 23, 1945 - Feb. 21, 2019
Orinda
Elizabeth Susan Aynesworth (née King) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on February 21, 2019 at John Muir Medical Center. A Bay Area native, she was born in Richmond, attended El Cerrito High School and San Francisco State University. She and her husband lived in Virginia, the Philippines and Paris, among other places. She eventually made her home in Orinda. Elizabeth was a Master Gardner attending Farmers Markets in Orinda for many years and was an avid home cook. Elizabeth was known for her intellectual, wry sense of humor, her knowledge of Elizabethan History, and was a connoisseur of music. She is survived by her husband of over fifty years, James Aynesworth and her two loving sons, Christopher and Nicholas. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019