|
|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Brewer Noga
July 28, 1939 - Sept. 22, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Betsy, was a resident of Walnut Creek, CA for 43 years. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on July 28, 1939 to Ernest Albert Brewer, Jr. and Dorothy Plant Brewer. She died at home on September 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Joseph R. Noga, their daughter Amy Noga Elliott, son-in law Kyle E. Elliott and granddaughters Sydney Elizabeth Elliott and Parker Irene Elliott of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by her brother Craig P. Brewer (Christine) of Swansboro, NC and sister-in-law Betty Kipp of Rutland, VT. She was predeceased in death by her brother Robert C. Brewer of Rutland, VT. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Betsy served in the US Air Force. She was a member of the San Miguel Parent Club and co-parent chairman of the Rancho San Miguel Swim Team for two years. In 1978 she joined four other moms in the neighborhood to start the San Miguel Day Care (now Walnut Acres Day Care) an after school onsite day care center. She remained as their bookkeeper until her retirement in 2015. She was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church serving in several ministries. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek on Tuesday, October 8, at 10:30 AM, a reception to follow at the church. Private interment in Rocky Hill, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Bay Area Crisis Nursery, 1506 Mendocino Dr., Concord, CA 94521.or a .
View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Betsy) Brewer Noga
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019