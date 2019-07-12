Elizabeth Day

January 9, 1942 - July 4th, 2019

Lincoln, Ca

Elizabeth "Betty" Pacheco Day passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family as the sight and sound of fireworks in the Northern California sky celebrated her arrival into God's arms. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii she relocated to San Leandro as a young girl and graduated from San Leandro High in 1960. She remained a resident of San Leandro until her retirement from Teamsters Local 70 in 1999. Known for her love of all things Portuguese and Hawaiian, she especially enjoyed a lively party with family, friends, music and lots of cocktails and pupu's! Prior to retirement, Betty and Bob enjoyed many years at their Clearlake house that they opened to all family and friends to come and make memories at. After retirement, they traveled the US and world with friends and spent quality time with their children and grandchildren. Making memories was always important to Betty and she was very good at it! She will be terribly missed but very fondly remembered. Betty leaves behind her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Bob, daughter Tawny (Kevin), son Rob (Tina), Sister Margie, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Jude Childrens Hospital in memory of Betty Day or to your .





