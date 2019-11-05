|
|
Elizabeth Heredia
April 7, 1961 - Nov. 1, 2019
Pittsburg
Liz's smile, laughter and friendship will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She made friends easily as was often the life of the party. Liz is survived by her son Javier Heredia, 5 grandchildren, and her sisters Bea Relei and Caroline Nunez. Liz graduated from Pittsburg High School and previously worked for the USPS and the City of Concord. Liz passed away after living with early onset dementia for several years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from Noon - 3pm at the Pittsburg Yacht Club.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2019