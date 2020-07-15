Elizabeth (Bette) J. Dawson
June 3, 1928 - July 2, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Bette was a people person, always smiling. Bette was an Escrow Officer and worked many years for Title companies. Bette was very active at All Saints Church in Hayward. She did a lot of volunteer work, she also liked to travel.
Bette is survived by her brother Edward and his wife Shirley of Arizona. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bette's funeral was held on July 13th at All Saints Church in Hayward. There were two viewings held with limited attendance.
The Sunol Creek Memory Care Home has a Facebook page with a link to the Alzheimers Assoc to donate to in Bette's Memory - https://act.alz.org