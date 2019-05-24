Elizabeth "Libby" Kepner

May 18, 1954 ~ May 16, 2019

Davis

Elizabeth Jeanne Kepner passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA on May 16th after a battle with dementia.

Elizabeth (Libby) was born on May 18, 1954 in San Francisco, CA and spent her childhood in Davis, where her father, Richard was a professor at UCD. She later moved to Chico, and graduated from Chico State College. She became a stewardess with TWA, and spent many years flying all over the world. After her career with TWA ended, she became a business owner, and owned a notary service in the Bay Area.

Libby was fun loving, and loved to party and spend time with her large circle of friends, who will miss her terribly. Her favorite destination spot was Hawaii, and she lived there for a period of time. At her request, her remains will travel to Hawaii, her forever resting place.

Libby is survived by her mother, Beverly Kepner, of Davis, her brother Doug, and her cousin Dorothy. She was predeceased by her Dad, who was her best friend. A Celebration of Libby's life will be held at a later date.

Her biggest joy in life was her love of animals, especially her many cats. Donations in memory of Libby can be directed to your local SPCA, which would surely bring a smile to Libby's face.

Aloha, to our Libby.





