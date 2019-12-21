|
Elizabeth "Betty" Lopez
December 7, 1926 - December 16, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Betty Lopez passed peacefully into God's hands surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Santa Fe, NM to Delfinio Crespin and Dulcinea Griego Crespin. Betty was the second born of five children, the only daughter. She lived through the Great Depression and was part of "the greatest generation". While in Santa Fe, NM, she met and fell in love with Ezequiel "Kelly" Lopez. They married on October 24, 1945. After the war they lived in Alameda but settled in San Leandro in 1951 in a home that they both selected and Kelly built. It was there that Betty and Kelly reared five children. Betty will be remembered as the most amazing loving person by all those who knew her. She loved her husband, giving him security and an active love like no one else could have. She gave her children tender loving care and taught them how to live their lives by her example. She provided a basis for their core values. She emphasized the importance of family by retaining close contact with her siblings, nephews and nieces by hosting them and visiting often for no special occasions other than to maintain good relationships with family. Betty gave of herself by not only maintaining the household but also by working in the glass companies and canneries to supplement the family income during times of need. Her proudest position was with B of A as one of the first bi-lingual tellers and in her position with the trust department. Betty lived in the spirit of giving and was rich in matters of the heart. She was generous in every way without conditions. Betty's kind, caring and loving nature was genuine and real. Her nickname was "St. Elizabeth". She was as loving a person as anyone could wish for. She will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by her five children: Barbara (Ron) Runolfson, Geri (Randy) Burns, Ernie (Sue) Lopez, Charles (Carole) Lopez and Susan (Mark) Mercer, eleven grandchildren: Rodney (Moira) Runolfson, Michelle (Tim) Beichley, Michael Burns, Kelly (Mikey) Moore, Matthew (Akane) Lopez, Shawn Lopez, Manuel Lopez, Renee Estrada, Dominic Estrada, Cheyenne Mercer and Nikki Mercer, two great-grandchildren: Nathan Runolfson and Annelise Estrada, two brothers: Alfonso Crespin and Gomizindo "Joe" Crespin and many loving nephews, nieces and friends. Betty is predeceased by her grandson, Kevin Runolfson, her parents, Delfinio Crespin and Dulcinea Griego Crespin and two brothers, Delfinio Crespin Jr and Emeterio Crespin. The family would like to thank Deanne Sherwood who tenderly and professionally cared for Betty to the end of this life. Thanks also to the Kaiser Hospice team who gave her comfort and our family guidance in the past few months. We wish to express a special appreciation for the thoughts, prayers and intimate visitations from family, friends, neighbors and the St. Leander faith community. It was a testament to the love and respect so many had for our wonderful mother. Visitations will begin on Friday, December 27th at Santos Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, at 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A vigil service will begin at 7:00 PM at Santos Robinson Mortuary. On Saturday, December 28th , a funeral Mass will be held at St. Leander Church, 550 W. Estudillo Ave, San Leandro. Mass will begin at 2:00 PM. Please join family and friends at the vigil and the funeral Mass.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019