Elizabeth Lucille (Betty) Mayers
Elizabeth (Betty) Lucille Mayers
April 14, 1929 - August 21, 2020
Resident of Richmond & El Sobrante, CA
Elizabeth (Betty) Mayers, born in Richmond, CA on April 14, 1929, passing this life on August 21, 2020. A long time Richmond/El Sobrante resident.
Tiny physically, the very capable Betty lived large in love. The epitome of a loving and supportive mother, wife and friend. Kind and thoughtful, with a strong respect for all. While living in faith studying the 'Course of Miracles' Betty opened her home to all and entertained endlessly at the family cabin in South Lake Tahoe.
Betty is survived by her sister, Helen Tunnell, her children, Kevin (Kathy) Mayers of Hercules, CA, Lorna Lefler (Gary) of South Lake Tahoe, CA and Corey (Linda) Mayers of Brush Prairie, WA, by her grandchildren, Patrick, Aaron, Jason, Logan, Kiva, Allison, Rebecca and Tyler. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Carl, her brother, Bill and her grandson, Heath.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice or the Center for the Course of Miracles https://centerforacourseinmiracles.org/contact


View the online memorial for Elizabeth (Betty) Lucille Mayers

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
