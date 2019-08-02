Home

Elizabeth Matera Obituary
Elizabeth Matera
Montclair
Elizabeth (Betty) Matera died May 11, 2019. She was 85. She was a kind and gentle wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married for almost 60 years to her husband, Joe, to whom she was devoted up until his death in 2015; they had 7 children. Though her focus was always her family, Betty managed to earn a master's in psychiatric nursing from UCSF and worked for a time at Highland Hospital. She enjoyed her daily walks and was seen regularly by her neighbors, even as her health began to fail. She was a talented painter and also liked getting her hands dirty in the garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her son Greg. She is survived by 6 children: Joseph (Yi-Shan) of Albany; Michael (Silvina) of Washington, D.C.; Anne (Lance) of Moraga; Chris (Laurie) of Kingston, Tenn.; Fran (Terry) of Martinez; and Richard (Carol) of South Lake Tahoe. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren. A brief memorial service will be held Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. at St. John's, 1707 Gouldin Road, in Oakland.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019
