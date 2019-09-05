|
Elizabeth "Bette" Nelson
April 8, 1921 - August 16, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Elizabeth "Bette" Nelson, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Bette was an excellent cook and baker, and also loved to garden, growing tulips, vegetables, and even walnuts. She also loved working as a secretary and resource librarian at JFK High School. Bette and husband Howard travelled all over the U.S. in their R.V and yearly to Hawaii for the Pearl Harbor Survivors Club. She bowled on a league in Jackson for several years, until she was 90. Howard and Bette were charter members of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fremont and had many friends there. Bette's sunny disposition meant she was loved by all and will be missed dearly. She was a long-time Fremont resident, and spent her retirement in Volcano, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigurd and Olive Edwardson, sister Verna Nyback, niece Pat Nyback, grand-niece Jane Lind, great granddaughter Mariah Oellerich, and husband Howard Nelson. She is survived by sons John and Gerald Nelson, daughter-in-law Gail Nelson, granddaughters Christine Nelson, Laura Oellerich, and Kari Hunter, and great-grandchildren Justin, Lily, Russell, and Klara. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Mowry Ave, Fremont. The family would like to thank Brookdale North for their wonderful care for the past year. If desired, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be sent through the Fremont Chapel of the Roses memorial website (https://www.fremontchapeloftheroses.com/obituaries/Elizabeth-Nelson-13/#!/TributeWall).
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019