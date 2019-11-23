|
Elizabeth P. Hutchins
December 6, 1925 ~ October 30, 2019
Resident of Danville, California
She was known as Betty by her mother Lilas (predeceased), Elizabeth by husband Darwin (predeceased) Mother, by her children including Mark (predeceased) Mimi by grandchildren Erica and Molly and great grandchild Wesley.
Son Daryl remembers a special trip to Hawaii the two took in preparation for a battle with breast cancer (she won); daughter Suzanne recalls trips around the globe and learning to cook and make jams and jellies at her elbow; Janne is still perplexed that her mom was a staunch republican (former president of San Ramon Valley Republican Women) while raising a liberal daughter. Son John remembers helping to prune her roses and quiet talks in the evening.
Elizabeth was a proud Mills college graduate with a degree in Theater Arts. She was also proud of the fact that the night of her graduation her future husband's song "I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder" was #1 on the national hit parade. She was a keen business woman as she worked alongside her husband owning and developing real estate. She retired from Contra Costa County as the Contracts Administrator. She was a docent at the Blackhawk Museum. She was on the board for the Christian Missionary crusade an organization her husband helped found that supported missionaries' around the world.
She was a force to be reckoned with, as the president of the residents counsel at Brookdale, where she has lived for the last 5 years, she oversaw raising funds each year for the employee gratuity fund that insured each employee would receive a Christmas bonus.
She is now organizing the Angels up in Heaven.
Celebration of Life to be held January 4th at 2 pm. Brookdale Danville / 950 Diablo Road.
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Brookdale employee gratuity fund or LASA at www.lasawa.org
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019