Elizabeth S. "Betty" Rose
September 24, 1922 - September 5, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Betty Rose passed away on September 5 at her home in Pleasanton, California.
Betty was born in Benton, Illinois, the daughter of Dr. C. N. Stilley and Ruth Munday Stilley. She earned a bachelor's degree at the Southern Illinois Normal University, a master's degree from San Jose State, and a PhD from the Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She married Jack W. Rose, also of Benton, in 1946. They moved to Pleasanton in 1957 and divorced in 1967.
She taught school and finished her career with 27 years as a business teacher at Amador Valley High School.
Betty enjoyed travel, golf, and playing bridge. She treasured her friends and neighbors and had fond memories of the many students she taught over the years. She was always pleased when she was greeted by a former student.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Rose and his wife Mishell, of Fallbrook, CA; grandchildren Coral Baker, Nicholas Rose, and Nathaniel Rose; and great-grandchildren Jack Holm and Violet Rose Baker. Betty's son Michael Rose died in 2009.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 4pm at the Lynnewood United Methodist Church, 4444 Black Ave., Pleasanton.
Those who wish to honor Betty's memory can donate to the Southern Illinois University "Teachers Shape the Future" fund on the SIU Foundation website http://siuf.org/ by choosing Education and Human Services as the area and selecting Teachers Shape the Future as the fund.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019