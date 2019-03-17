Elizabeth "Betty" Souza

October 6, 1921 - March 11, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley



Imelda Elizabeth "Betty" Kamena was born in Oakland, CA on October 6, 1921. She passed away in her sleep on the morning of March 11, 2019. Betty was a long time resident of San Lorenzo, where she and her husband, Joe Souza, raised 4 children. In 2003, Betty moved to Castro Valley to live with family, and eventually moved in 2013 to Eden Villa senior residence living community(now the Villa at Castro Valley).

Betty was met in heaven by her husband, Joe, daughter JoeAnn, son John, daughter Kathy, and granddaughters Claudia and Dawna. She is survived by her son, Mike Souza and his wife Jan of San Leandro, her son-in-law, Rick Doerr and his wife Babs (Suzanne) of Castro Valley, 9 grandchildren and dozens of great and great-great grandchildren.

Betty lived a long, healthy, adventure filled life. She and her husband traveled extensively, their favorite destination being the Hawaiian Islands. Betty continued to travel after Joe's passing and frequented Disneyland more times than anyone can recall! Her love of the theme park was captured permanently on her 75th birthday, when she had Mickey Mouse tattooed on her arm.

Betty's love of music continued right up until she left this life. In her younger years, Betty taught piano and sang in church choirs. Many San Leandro and San Lorenzo residents remember Betty best as the singer of "Elvira" and "Bill Bailey" with the banjo band at Porky's Pizza Palace every Thursday night, taking her final curtain call on February 28th of this year.

Services will be held Thursday, March 21 at Santos- Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro-viewing from 4-8pm, with vigil service at 7pm. Funeral Mass to be held Friday, March 22 at 9:30 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley, to be followed immediately by burial procession to Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward. In addition, there will be a celebration of life Thursday, March 28th at Porky's Pizza Palace in San Leandro.





