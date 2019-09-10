|
Elizabeth Whelan
Jan. 1 1937 - Aug 25, 2019
Hayward
Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at the age of 82. She was born in New York City to Denis and Elizabeth Whelan and raised in South San Francisco. She is survived by her children Christopher and his wife Martha Schenone, Derek Schenone, Sandra Schenone, and grandchild Nicholas Schenone. She is also survived by her long-time companion of 25 years Dale Quinn and her sisters Margaret Heede, Cathy Whelan, Denise Whelan and brother John Whelan. She is preceded by her brothers Carl Whelan and Kevin Whelan.
Elizabeth was a long-time resident of the Bay Area residing in San Bruno, Burlingame, and Hayward. Elizabeth dedicated her life helping others. She was a nurse at Peninsula Hospital and Sutter Home Health for more than 40 years. Elizabeth enjoyed many hobbies that included reading, writing poetry, music, and travelling, especially the Monterey Bay. She especially enjoyed swimming and most of all dancing at the Hayward Senior Center, where she made many friends. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by those who were touched by her.
Services will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley.
