Ellen Dale Peterson
August 27, 1965 - January 1, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Ellen Dale Peterson passed away peacefully in her home on January 1, 2020. Born August 27, 1965 in Munich, Germany, she moved to the United States with her beautiful mother Isa Hille Peterson as a child. After attending San Diego State University, Ellen made the San Francisco Bay Area her home for most of her life.
Ellen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kind and charitable nature, especially for all animals, her incredible talent in the kitchen, her overwhelming generosity and the love and loyalty she showed to everyone she knew.
Ellen is preceded in death by her father, Paul Jose Peterson, born in Niagara Falls NY, and her mother, Isa Hille Peterson, born in Chemnitz, Germany. She is survived by her aunts, Ellen Hille and Uta Hille, aunt Colleen (David) Snyder, uncles Arnott (JoAnne) Peterson and Kerry (Tina) Peterson, all from New York and her extended family back east, her dear surrogate father Jim Price, her cherished dog Chico and her love and best friend, Art Hammond.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Memorial Services Friday January 17, 2020 at 11am at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services chapel, 1415 Oak St. Alameda
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ellen's memory to Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) or other animal rescue organization of your choice. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020