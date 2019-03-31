Ellen Louise Stice

April 25, 1962 - March 18, 2019

Resident of Colorado Springs, Former Moraga Resident

On March 18, 2019, Ellen Louise Stice lost her courageous two year battle against T-Cell Lymphoma. Surrounded by the love of her family and fiancé, she passed away at her childhood home in Moraga.

Ellen is predeceased by her father, Harold Stice, and her sister, Kathleen Lewis. She is survived by her fiancé Robert Holdren, Jr. of Colorado Springs, her mother, Ann Stice of Moraga, her sister Karen Malotte and her husband K. R. of Mountain Ranch, her brother Mark Stice and his wife Debbie of Escondido, her sister Meg Stice of Moraga, her sister Nan Breuner and her husband Jim of Orinda, and her brother Jim Stice and his wife Lyn of Duncans Mills. Ellen was also a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews, a doting stepmother and a loving grandmother.

Ellen was a tremendously hard worker who enjoyed a successful career as a sales executive for over twenty years. However her true passion was in spending time with her family and friends. She wished to be remembered as a person who truly made it her mission to live in every day joy and experience all life has to offer. Those who knew her understand how much joy and happiness she brought into the lives of her family and friends. Ellen will be carried in the hearts of those who loved her while they honor her memory and always think of how she would want them to find their own joy within their lives. With a deep love for animals, especially those in need, Ellen was a proud owner of her three rescue dogs Nattie, Lucy, and Huey.

A memorial mass will be held on April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church, located at 1001 Camino Pablo in Moraga. A joyful reception will follow directly afterward. In honor of Ellen's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, Ellen's family is requesting donations in her name to be made to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation.





