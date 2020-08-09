1/1
Ellen May Duffy
1935 - 2020
Ellen May Duffy
Oct. 15, 1935 - May 25, 2020
Resident of Rosmoor, WC
Ellen May Duffy is missed. This Rossmoor resident was born Ellen Edmonds. After graduating from UCLA, she became an occupational therapist. She married Thomas Duffy and had four children: Carolyn Duffy, Linda Duffy, Susan Stephan, and John Duffy.
Ellen relished being the supervisor of Rossmoor's sewing room, where she designed crazy quilted creations. She was active at Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church and Grace Presbyterian Church.
Anyone interested in attending her memorial can reach out at ellenduffymemorial@gmail.com.


View the online memorial for Ellen May Duffy

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
