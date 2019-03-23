Ellen Pearl Johnson

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Ellen peacefully passed away at her home in Walnut Creek, CA on Tuesday February 5, 2019. God put his arms around her and lifted her to rest. Allen her husband took her by the hand and welcomed he his best. Together in heaven they are blest.

Onni and Louis, her parents raised Ellen along with her sisters, Ginny and Sylvia, and her brother Jim in Kingston Idaho. Ellen graduated from Kellogg High School in northern Idaho. She maintained friendships with her high school classmates throughout the years. She married the love of her life Allen Johnson on February 12, 1956. She bore a son, Dan while they lived in southern Idaho. In 1960 Ellen earned a bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Idaho. She taught school in Southern Idaho until they moved.

The family moved to Northern California in early sixties due to a job opportunity of her husband with the Atomic Energy Commission in Berkeley, CA at the time. She is an artist. Ellen took many classes with the Adult Education programs in the county. Her early work were oil paintings. She expanded her skills to pencil, colored pencil, and her last works were in pastels. In between her pictures she did woodcarving and ceramics.

Ellen went back to school at Diablo Valley College and received a certificate in Hotel and Restaurant Management. She ran a restaurant, Harbor Lights in Elma Washington. It was a fine dining restaurant. She enjoyed food, especially chocolate.

Ellen loved the Lutheran Church; studying to become a teacher and teaching Bethel Bible classes. She taught Sunday School for years. She was of service with her art abilities and her smile. She was a charter member of St. Matthews. Currently, She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Concord, CA.

Her service in the community extended in her activities with the Daughters of the Nile. (Past Queen 2001-2002); Ladies of the Oriental Shrine, Royal Order of Jesterettes, and the "35" Club. These were cherished organizations. They are affiliated and support Shrine Children Hospitals.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Onni and Louise; her husband Allen on December 18, 2004; brother James William: and sister Virginia Lee. She is survived by a son, Dan Johnson of Modesto, CA, and a sister, Sylvia Ann Simmons (Clyde) of Lower Lake, CA

Ellen's Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on March 30, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4000 Clayton Road, Concord, CA, with Rev. Jeremy Serrano officiating.

She loved life, the people in it and God, whom she entrusted her soul.





View the online memorial for Ellen Pearl Johnson Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary