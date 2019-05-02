East Bay Times Obituaries
Ellen Pillisi Halvorson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Pillisi Halvorson Obituary
Ellen Pillisi Halvorson
Mar. 1, 1941 – Apr. 29, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Ellen passed away with her son by her side on Monday, April 29th. Ellen was the daughter of Connie Bruno and Charles Pillisi, sister of Charlene Souza and mother of Randall Halvorson all who preceded her in death. Ellen was a long time resident of Antioch where she grew up and raised her sons with family. She had many passions including nature, photography, softball, music and rooting for the S.F. Giants. She was a strong advocate for many causes and spiritual person who connected deeply with all she loved. She served as the family historian and loved to share stories of days gone by and reflections about ancestors. Ellen is survived by her son, Mark Halvorson, sister, JoAnn Stacy and many more family who loved her dearly. Ellen will be laid to rest on Friday, May 3rd, at Union Cemetery in Brentwood at 10:30am. Donations in memory of Ellen can be made to National Geographic https://donate.nationalgeographic.org


Published in East Bay Times on May 2, 2019
