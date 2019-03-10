East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2949 Stone Valley Road
Alamo, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Thulin "Carol" Stubbs


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Thulin "Carol" Stubbs Obituary
Ellen "Carol" Thulin Stubbs
04/07/1935 -03/03/2019
Resident of Alamo
Ellen Carol was born in Albany California. She graduated from El Cerrito High School and received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Brigham Young University in 1958. Carol dedicated her life to raising her six children, and enjoyed being with her ten grandchildren and great – granddaughter. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Carol is survived by her sons Brett Stanley Stubbs (Luciana) of Pittsburgh, CA, Alan Richard Stubbs (Lilia) of Concord, CA, Stanton Howard Stubbs (Kristina) of Danville, CA, Christopher Dean Stubbs (Dawn) of Broomfield, CO, and her daughters, Tana Ellen Gummere (Jeff) and Cindy Grace Stubbs both of Alamo, CA, her sister Dorraine Turner and Roger Thulin. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Allen Stubbs, her parents Jennie (Patterson) Thulin and Howard Alamo Thulin. She will buried in Lafayette, CA. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2949 Stone Valley Road, Alamo, CA. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for Ellen "Carol" Thulin Stubbs
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now