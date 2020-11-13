Dr. Elliott Kapchan
March 17, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Resident of Napa, CA
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather;
a loving man, loyal friend, and great fisherman.
Elliott Kapchan passed away in Napa on November 2 at the age of 94. A native of Long Beach, Long Island, N.Y., he moved to San Francisco at age 15 to live with relatives so he could become a state resident, and then to become a U.C. Berkeley graduate. While attending Lowell High School, he met Rhoda Greendorfer at a JCC dance in 1943; they were dance partners until she passed away in 1977. Elliott served in the Navy during WWII in the Aleutian Islands and graduated from Cal. After Rhoda also graduated from Cal in 1949, they married and moved to Chicago where Elliott attended The Illinois College of Optometry, and Rhoda worked as a social worker. It was there that their first daughter, Sydney, was born. Upon Elliott's graduation, the threesome moved back to San Francisco and then to Richmond, where he was an industrial optometrist. The family then settled in Alameda where Elliott established his practice and Rhoda worked alongside him. Their daughters, Wendy and Allison, were born in Alameda. They all enjoyed camping, the Lair, outings and visits with family and longtime friends. The couple was integral to life in the island city. Over almost 50 years, Elliott served hundreds of Alamedans as their optometrist, volunteering annually to give free exams to the needy. He was a community leader with Kiwanis, the Elks, and Temple Israel. He was an active Cal Bears supporter, holding season tickets into his mid-80s.
A first-generation American, son of Zalman and Fanny, who worked at their kosher butcher shop every day but Shabbat, Elliott valued hard work and self determination.
He was a cherished big brother to his late sister, Hilda, a friend to many, and to the end, kept in touch with family and friends around the country. An avid student of history, Elliott had a sharp mind and vocal perspective about America's democratic and ethical values that his generation fought to preserve. He was an accomplished sports fisherman, an outdoorsman who taught his daughters and his grandchildren to care for the environment, and to stand up for the rights of the less fortunate, to love Israel, and to treat all people with respect. He had a delightful sense of humor and a profound generosity.
After Rhoda's early death, Elliott moved to Moraga and married Patricia Polse, who passed away in 2018. In 2019, he moved to The Meadows in Napa in 2019 to be near his daughter Allison. He'd made new friends, joined the garden club and grew delicious tomatoes before COVID-19 hit. He lived his last couple of years with peace of mind, knowing he was truly loved by his entire family. His final hours were spent with Allison and her family and he passed away peacefully with Allison at his side. His family extends special appreciation to Mark Vergara, health care aide, for the care and comfort he provided to Elliott.
Elliott is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Sydney Kapchan (Dr. Steven Tulkin), Wendy Avraham (Chaim), and Allison Frost (Norbert) and by his grandchildren: Rabbi Joel Nickerson (Julia); Raphael Avraham (Hadar), Dafna Avraham, Gabriel Avraham (Lauren); Lindsay Frost, Eric Frost; Step-Grandchildren David Tulkin, Joshua Tulkin (Annie) and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service is planned. Donations in Elliott's memory will be appreciated to: Jewish Community Federation (jewishfed.org
), Stand With Us (standwithus.com
), or the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org
). View the online memorial for Dr. Elliott Kapchan