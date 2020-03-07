Home

Elmer S. "Al" Pinkham


1932 - 2020
Elmer S. "Al" Pinkham Obituary
Elmer S. "Al" Pinkham
Jan 30, 1932 - Mar 5, 2020
Al passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Al was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Alabama and Kansas before moving to California in 1974. He worked in the elevator industry for 44 years, before retiring and having his own consulting business. He loved gardening, woodworking, troubleshooting, inventing and doing projects to make life run more smoothly, and researching family genealogy.
Al was preceded in death by parents Frank & Mae, brother Frank, sister Pauline, and son, Timothy. Survived by wife of 68 years June, children Terrance & Bonnie, grandchildren Jeremy, Aaron, Rachel, Laurenthia, Ryan, & Ricky, and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Logan, & Calliope.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Al's honor, to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave. Ste 100, Dublin California 94568.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020
