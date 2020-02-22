East Bay Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Elois Leimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elois "Lois" Leimone

Elois "Lois" Leimone Obituary
Elois "Lois" Leimone January 13, 1955 - February 20, 2020 Elois "Lois" Leimone passed away in the presence of loved ones following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Richmond and has lived in Benicia for the past 28 years. Lois worked at the Chevron Oil Refinery in Richmond for over 25 years and was one of the first women to work in plant operations. She was also the first woman to work her way up through the ranks into a supervisory and management position. A member of the First Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) in Benicia, Lois loved studying and teaching the Bible. She had a great love for children and was blessed to be able to sow the word of God into their lives through her years of service in Awana and as a Children's Leader in BSF. Well known for her homemade cakes, cookies, pies, and candies, everyone looked forward to an event that included her sweet treats. Lois was a talented, but very shy, artist. And, she enjoyed visiting and exploring places of natural beauty, especially the National Parks. Lois is survived by Paul, her husband of 28 years; step-son John Paul Leimone; daughter-in-law Keira Comer; grandchildren Jackson and Travis Comer; brother Jim Hicks; sister Sandi Hicks Imamura; niece Barbara Humphries and her children Dayton and Cash. She was preceded in death by her son Jason Paul Comer and her parents Jim & Mary Jane Hicks. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th at the First Baptist Church, 1055 Southampton Road, Benicia. The Family prefers any donations in her memory be made to Bible Study Fellowship at Bsfinternational.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com. Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130 www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020
