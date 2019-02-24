Eloise R. Beahcbamp

04/23/1930 - 02/18/2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

It is with great sadness that the family of Eloise R. Beauchamp announces her passing. Eloise, 88, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. A long-time resident of Walnut Creek, Eloise joins her loving husband, Philip "Gene" Beauchamp and her dear brother, Raymond Rios, who preceded her.

Eloise is survived by her sons: Robert Montgomery (Sheryl), Steve "Boz" Montgomery (Geri), and Mark Montgomery; step children: Philip Beauchamp (Lynda), Matthew Beauchamp (Maryellen), Mark Beauchamp (Roni), Elizabeth Taylor (Chris); sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren

Eloise was born April 23, 1930 in San Francisco to Maria Eloisa and Ramon Rios. She moved to Walnut Creek in 1962, where for decades her friends and ever-expanding family would crowd her kitchen to celebrate gatherings and holidays. Eloise and Gene were consummate hosts to a wide circle of friends and family.

Eloise loved music, dancing, her rosary and crosswords. She also loved road trips and slot machines. Trips with Gene ranged from family vacations at Graeagle and Mazatlan, to business trips to London and Bermuda! Though, she equally anticipated the short journeys to Harvey's at Lake Tahoe, where she was always generous when good fortune was with her.

Anyone who sat with Eloise at her kitchen table will miss her conversations over coffee or cocktails. She spoke honestly and listened intensely. She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty and her generous spirit, her love for family and friends, and for her devotion, courage, strength and sharp wit. And of course, for her marriage to "Genie," her best friend and husband, with whom she will eternally share all matters of heart and family.

The celebration of life will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019, with a reviewal at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. located at Oak Park Hills Chapel, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Marines Memorial Association in San Francisco. Express condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.





View the online memorial for Eloise R. Beahcbamp Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary