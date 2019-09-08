|
|
Elsa Lopez
Nov. 11, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2019
Brentwood
Elsa came to the U.S., from the Philippines, in 1961. She met her husband, Magno, in 1962 and were married April 5, 1964. They made Antioch their home.
Elsa started out working at the cannery in Antioch, Rucker Electronics, then on to Systron-Donner Corp., Inertial Division, until she retired in 1993.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and hosting parties. She enjoyed when music was playing and there was dancing. She was happiest when the house was full of friends, family and festivity. Trips to Reno casinos with Magno also brought her joy. When she wasn't busy, you'd find her reading romance novels.
Elsa is survived by her daughters Mary (Rick) Mello and Magdalena Lopez, daughter-in-law, Micki; grandchildren, Ryan Mello, Michael Lopez Jr. (Tami), Tracy (Gary) Endres; great-grandchildren, Kyloe (Ashley) and George Lopez; great-great grandchildren, Fallon and Ryder Lopez; many nieces and nephews in the Philippines and many other locations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Magno; son, Michael; her parents, Cipriano Espina Sr., and Lourdes de Lara, of Leyte, Phillipines; her brothers Cipriano Espina Jr., and Rustico Espina and one sister, Edela E. Jorda.
Viewing is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch. Mass at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church, 1313 "A" St., Antioch. Reception following at Lone Tree Buffet, 6281 Lone Tree Wy., Brentwood.
Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch, Ca.
View the online memorial for Elsa Lopez
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019