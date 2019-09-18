|
Elsa Widenmann Ludwig
Dec. 25, 1916 - Sept. 16, 2019
Moraga
Elsa Ludwig passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 102.
Elsa was born in Vallejo , CA to William and Ann Widenmann on December 25, 1916. She was a graduate of Stanford University. She married Carl E Ludwig in 1944 and they eventually settled in Sacramento, CA to raise their family. After Carl passed away in 1998, Elsa moved to the Waterford at Rossmoor for a number of years before eventually relocating to Aegis of Moraga in 2015.
Elsa was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and always showed a keen interest in everyone's lives. She made many dear friends at Aegis and especially enjoyed her weekly bridge games.
Elsa is survived by her son, Carl W Ludwig (Virginia) of Orinda, daughters Perry Leger (Jim) of Plymouth, MN, Carol Blake (Bill Thomas) of Port Angeles, WA, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Aegis of Moraga and Vitas hospice for the loving and compassionate care they always showed Elsa.
There will be no formal services. Donations may be made in Elsa's memory to the American Red Cross or the Sierra Club.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019